How the Russian officer elite is being decimated in Ukraine – 9 generals and commanders who were killed in combat

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, it’s reported to have lost several senior commanders and officers.

Three Russian major generals are said to have been killed in the fighting.

These are the top officers reported to have been killed.

Following its invasion of Ukraine several weeks ago, Russia’s once-feared military has faced fierce resistance.

Some experts believe that Russia may have overreached, as it has struggled to make the quick progress it expected to and has reportedly lost a slew of high-profile military figures.

Three Russian major generals are said to have been killed in the fighting, along with several other senior officers, according to reports.

Ukraine claims to have killed more than 12,000 Russian troops. The US estimates between 5,000 and 6,000 Russian soldiers have been killed.

Some of the deaths were confirmed by Russia and reported by Ukrainian officials and other sources.

These are the officers reported to have been killed.

Andrei Sukhovetsky

Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky was the first high-ranking loss for the Russian military after being reported to have been killed by sniper fire.

Sukhovetsky was the commanding general of Russia’s 7th Airborne Division and deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army.

Vitaly Gerasimov

Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, the first deputy commander of Russia’s 41st army. Ukrainian military intelligence

Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov became the second senior Russian commander killed after Ukrainian military intelligence claimed he was shot dead in Kharkiv.

The defense ministry released intercepted audio of what it said were two Russian Federal Security Service, or FSB, officers discussing the death.

Andrey Kolesnikov

Ukraine’s military said in a tweet that they killed Russian Maj. Gen. Andrey Kolesnikov. He is believed to be the commander of the 29th Combined Arms Army.

His death would make him the third top Russian general to be killed.

Dmitry Safronov



Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said that Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Safronov, Commander of the 61st Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, was killed during fighting when Ukrainian forces recaptured the city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region.

Denis Glebov

In the same statement announcing Safronov’s death, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said that Lieutenant Colonel Denis Glebov, Deputy Commander of the 11th Separate Airborne Assault, had also been killed.

Russian news outlets reported that Glebov was killed while taking part in a special operation in Donbas and was posthumously awarded the Order of Courage.

Konstantin Zizevsky

Guard Colonel Konstantin Zizevsky, the commander of the 247th Guards Air Assault Regiment, was reported to have been killed during a military operation to “protect the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.”

His death was confirmed in an Instagram post by Mikhail Vedernikov, the governor of the Pskov Region.

Yuri Agarkov

Guard Lieutenant Colonel Yuri Agarkov died alongside Konstantin Zizevsky, according to the same Instagram post by Mikhail Vedernikov, the governor of the Pskov Region.

Agarkov had previously served as the 56th Air Assault Brigade chief of staff and commanded a motorized rifle regiment, according to a report in the Russian media.

Andrei Zakharov

Ukraine has claimed to have killed Colonel Andrei Zakharov in an ambush on a Russian armored column in a suburb of Kyiv, according to The Guardian.

Drone footage emerged of the fighting, and Ukrainian media claimed that Zakharov, the regiment’s commander, was killed.

Magomed Tushaev

General Magomed Tushaev, a Chechen warlord, was reported to have been killed in a battle in Ukraine after a 56 tank convoy of Chechen tanks were destroyed near Hostomel, according to The Daily Mail.

Forces from Russia’s Chechnya region have been supporting Putin in his invasion of Ukraine.

Another warlord reported killed is Vladimir Zhonga, who led the Sparta Battalion, a Neo-Nazi military unit that has the Kremlin’s backing.

Vladimir Zhoga was reported to be shot dead in Volnovakha, The Daily Mail said.