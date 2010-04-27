Watch The Ukrainian Parliament Break Out Into Egg Throwing Over Russia Vote

The Ukrainian parliament voted yesterday to allow the Russia navy to remain docked in a Black Sea port in the country’s waters, but not without the scene turning violent.



Parliamentarians hurled smoke bombs and eggs in the chamber, turning the country’s parliament into something more like a rowdy high school cafeteria.

Concerns remain that Russia is using its energy might to preserve its military position in the region, evidenced in this deal by the Kremlin offering lower gas prices for port positions in Ukraine.

Video from Russia Today:





