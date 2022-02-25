People are fleeing Ukraine with their pets as Russia’s invasion continues

As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, citizens caught in the crossfire are grabbing their suitcases — and their pets — as they seek safety in bomb shelters or neighboring countries. A woman with a child and a dog walks at a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images Russia continued its attack on Ukraine on Friday , advancing toward the capital, Kyiv. At least 137 Ukrainians were dead as of early Friday morning.

Kharkiv resident Caman Denysenko brought his cat underground into a metro subway station to seek shelter from Russian airstrikes. Caman Denysenko tries to calm his spooked cat as he joins hundreds of people seeking shelter underground in Kharkiv, Ukraine. MARCUS YAM/LOS ANGELES TIMES/Getty Images Minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation on Thursday morning, The New York Times reported, explosions were visible in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

A woman held her cat as she walked near the Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi railway station in Kyiv. A woman carries her cat as she walks near Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi railway station in Kyiv, Ukraine. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images In Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, the airstrikes started before dawn on Thursday. Across the city of 3 million people, the sound of explosions, gunfire, and sirens was heard, Reuters reported.

At a metro station in Kyiv, a woman wiped a tear as she checked her phone, cat carrier in tow. A woman with a suitcase and an enclosed cat carrier in Kyiv. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a defiant video on Friday , purportedly from streets of besieged Kyiv, with top government leaders. “We are all here,” he said in a video posted to his Facebook page with the words: “We’re in here. We are in Kiev. We defend Ukraine.”

At Przemysl train station in Poland, a woman carried her pet rabbit as she stepped off a train from Kyiv. A woman arrives from Kiev at Przemysl main train station in Poland, carrying her pet rabbit. Omar Marques/Getty Images Many Ukrainians are fleeing to nearby countries, including Poland and Moldova. As Business Insider previously reported, hundreds of Ukrainian refugees crossed the border into Poland on Thursday, and government officials believe another 1 million could arrive in the coming weeks.

Inside the station, a woman held her cat in her lap as she waited for another train. A woman with a cat in a bag waits with other Ukrainian citizens at the railway station of Przemysl, Poland. JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images Many Ukrainian citizens traveled to the Przemysl train station, which is near the border of Poland and Ukraine, to catch other trains to areas further from the war zone where they have friends or family.