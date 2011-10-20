Ukraine Considers Russia's "Eurasian Union" Plan

Ukraine would consider a Russian-led customs union, according to comments from Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov on Wednesday.



The Telegraph reports that Azarov was speaking at an event in St. Petersburg, Russia, when he announced: “I have given an order to the economics ministry to look at the technical regulations from the point of view of us possibly joining them.”

“We believe that it will at the very least simplify trade between our countries.”

Russian Prime Minister had proposed a customs union, dubbed by many a “Eurasian Union” in the style of the EU, earlier this month in an editorial in the daily newspaper Izvestia.

Earlier today it was announced that Russia had signed a free trade agreement with a number of post-Soviet countries, including Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova and Tajikistan. Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are expected to join later this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.