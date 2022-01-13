Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov looks on during a press conference following talks with US counterpart on soaring tensions over Ukraine, in Geneva, on January 10, 2022. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

A top Russian diplomat says there no point in further Ukraine talks as European leaders warn of the risk of war, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Speaking on Russian television, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said there are “no grounds” in continuing dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, the report said.

“There is, to a certain extent, a dead end or a difference in approaches,” he said, according to the report, adding that the US and allies have rejected Russian demands.

He also said that he does “not see reasons to sit down in the coming days, to gather again and start these same discussions” without US flexibility, the report said.

Ryabkov’s remarks come after NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Thursday that there’s a “real risk” of “armed conflict” in Europe.

Stoltenberg said NATO is “ready” to discuss arms control, among other issues, with Russia as a way to try and deescalate tensions on Ukraine’s eastern border.

But, Stoltenberg warned, if Russia decides to use military force, “there will be severe consequences.”

