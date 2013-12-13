REPORT: Ukraine Agrees To Sign EU Trade Deal

Following weeks of sometimes violent protests, reports suggest that Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych will reverse his U-turn on a trade deal with the European Union.

CNBC just now reported that Ukraine says it will sign an E.U. trade deal “soon”:

BREAKING: Ukraine’s Deputy PM says Ukraine will “soon sign” free trade agreement with EU (via @MCaruso_Cabrera)

— CNBC (@CNBC) December 12, 2013

Euronews also reports that Deputy PM Serhiy Arbuzov said the deal would be signed soon, adding that he declined to mention any date or deadline.

Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton — currently in Kyiv for talks with Ukraine — told reporters she believed Yanukovych “made it clear to me that he intends to sign the association agreement.”

The trade deal is widely seen as a precursor to possible E.U. membership — and Yanukovych’s unexpected rejection of the deal last month was then seen as part of a new policy to looks towards Russia and its own proposed “Eurasian Union.”

