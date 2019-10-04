Ukrainian prosecutors have reopened their investigation into Burisma, the energy company where Hunter Biden worked

Ukraine’s prosecutor general has announced it is reopening an investigation into Burisma, an energy company where Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, served on the board.

Trump had placed pressure on Ukraine to reopen an investigation into the Bidens and Burisma, leading House Democrats to launch an inquiry into impeaching the president.

Trump has claimed there was nothing wrong with calling for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, and on Thursday said China should launch its own probe into his rival.

The prosecutor general in Ukraine announced Friday that it was auditing an investigation into the owner of Burisma, an energy company where Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, once worked.

The announcement comes after Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry following revelations from a whistleblower that Trump had put pressure on Ukraine to investigate Biden, and his son’s work at the firm.

“There are 15 cases where [Burisma owner Nikolai] Zlochevsky, [associate Serhiy] Kurchenko and other people and companies could be involved or could be targets for investigation,” Mr Ryaboshapka said, The Daily Telegraph reported.

“We are now looking again at all cases that were closed or broken up or were investigated earlier to make a decision to reconsider those instances where illegal procedural decisions were made.”

Ryaboshapka said that he had not come under any influence from foreign or domestic governments in arriving at his decision to re-open the cases.



Getty Images Ukraine’s prosecutor-general Ruslan Ryaboshapka (2nd L) speaks to reporters during a press conference in Kiev on October 4, 2019

“I have no such information,” he told Reuters, when asked if he had evidence implicating Hunter Biden in any wrongdoing.

Trump has groundlessly alleged that Biden tried to force Ukrainian Prosecutor General Victor Shokin’s dismissal to force Ukrainian prosecutors to drop an investigation into Burisma, where Hunter Biden served on the board.



In a phone conversation with Trump on July 25 flagged by the whistleblower, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised Trump that “the next prosecutor general will be 100% my person” and “will look into the situation, specifically to the company that you mentioned in this issue.”

In text messages released by Democrat House committee chairs on Thursday, it was revealed that US diplomats discussed how to encourage Ukraine to comply with Trump’s demands and open an inquiry into Burisima and the Bidens.

