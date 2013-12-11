Intense Photos From Kiev Show Ukrainian Riot Police Storming Protest Camp

Ukrainian riot police have stormed a protest camp in Kiev, the Associated Press reports.

Hundreds of police officers dismantled barricades, tore down tents, and clashed with protesters who fought back, according to the AP.

Several protesters have reportedly been injured.

The riot police came into Independence Square after an official read a decree that declares demonstrations in the city center illegal, according to Russia Today.

Protests began last month after a deal between the Ukraine and the EU failed. President Viktor Yanukovych decided to back away from plans that would have established free trade and furthered political cooperation between Ukraine and the EU, which could have been a precursor to EU membership.

The photos coming out of Kiev are intense. A live stream shows riot police moving in on the protesters.

Riot police blocked protesters camping out in tents:

A priest talked to the riot police:

Pro-EU activists were shouting “Shame!” and “We will stand!”:

Riot police showed up in large numbers to dismantle the camp:

Police tore down protesters’ tents:

Protesters clashed with police:

