The prime minister of Ukraine contacted Elon Musk after he pledged to fix Australia's energy crisis

The prime minister of Ukraine has asked Elon Musk to find a solution for his country’s energy problems.

Off the back of a conversation the Tesla founder was having with Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes on Twitter, Volodymyr Groysman said he too would be interested in the technology Musk is offering Australia.

“Interesting idea. Ukraine is eager to become a test site for innovation. Let’s talk it over in details,” Groysman tweeted after a Twitter user had ask Musk if the technology would help Ukraine.

Twitter

Last week Musk promised to fix South Australia’s blackout problem after Tesla’s vice-president for energy products said it could be done in just 100 days.

This piqued the interest of Cannon-Brookes, who challenged Musk on the matter.

“Lyndon & @elonmusk — how serious are you about this bet? If I can make the $ happen (& politics), can you guarantee the 100MW in 100 days?” he tweeted.

Musk replied: “Tesla will get the system installed and working 100 days from contract signature or it is free. That serious enough for you?”

@mcannonbrookes Tesla will get the system installed and working 100 days from contract signature or it is free. That serious enough for you?

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2017

Since then Musk, Cannon-Brookes and the Australian prime minister have been in talks to get the project moving forward.

Thanks @elonmusk for a great in depth discussion today about energy storage and it’s role in delivering affordable & reliable electricity

— Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) March 12, 2017

Although Cannon-Brookes is pretty sure that the momentum behind the issue now is enough to get it off the ground.

“The Australian reaction has been amazing… lets prove to the world we can do it,” he told ABC’s Radio National.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.