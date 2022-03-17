Ukraine’s Prime Minister says Nestle CEO showed ‘no understanding’ after he urged the firm to cease all business in Russia

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that he spoke with Nestle CEO, Mark Schneider, about the firm’s continued operations in Russia. Denis Balibouse/File Photo/Reuters

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said he spoke with Nestle’s CEO about the “side effect” of continuing to do business in Russia.

The Swiss food giant has stopped shipping non-essential items to Russia but is still providing essentials.

Companies that remain in Russia have argued that they’re providing products that Russians need for survival.

Ukraine’s prime minister said the CEO of Swiss food giant Nestle showed “no understanding” after he asked the firm to stop all of its business in Russia.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Thursday said in a tweet that he spoke with Mark Schneider about Nestle’s continued operations in Russia. “Unfortunately, he shows no understanding,” Shmyhal wrote.

“Paying taxes to the budget of a terrorist country means killing defenseless children&mothers,” Shmyhal tweeted, adding that he hoped that “Nestle will change its mind soon.”

Russia has been hit with a slew of sanctions, aimed at crippling its economy, in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Large numbers of companies, many Western, have suspended their businesses in Russia, with pressure mounting on firms that have remained to do the same.

Nestle stopped shipping non-essential items such as coffee and mineral water to Russia, but is still providing essentials like pet and baby food, Bloomberg reported.

“We consider conversations with governmental authorities private,” a Nestle spokesperson told Bloomberg. “We will continue to do the utmost to deliver food to Ukrainians in the country and to support Ukrainian refugees in many countries.”

Nestle did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Nestle earned $1.8 billion in revenue last year from Russia – where it has six factories and over 7,000 employees – which accounted for about 2% of Nestle’s total revenue in 2021, according to Bloomberg.

On March 3, Nestle resumed some operations in Ukraine in order to support the delivery of essential food and beverage supplies, having shut them down when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Companies that remain in Russia, such as yogurt producer Danone, have argued that they’re providing products that Russians need for survival, Bloomberg reported. Companies are also facing threats of asset seizures if they leave the country.