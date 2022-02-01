Ukraine’s president warns a Russian invasion would spark a ‘fully-fledged’ European war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during a joint media conference with European Council President Charles Michel in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. AP

Ukraine’s president warned that a Russian invasion could spark a “fully-fledged” European war.

Volodymyr Zelensky made the remarks on Tuesday at a press conference with the UK’s Boris Johnson.

His comments come after he accused the West on Friday of causing “panic” over a potential invasion.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Tuesday that a Russian invasion could spark a “fully-fledged” European war, according to multiple reports.

“This is not going to be a war of Ukraine and Russia,” Zelensky said while hosting UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv, Britain’s City A.M. reported. “This is going to be a European war. A fully-fledged war.”

“No one is going to give away territory any longer,” Zelensky added, the report said.

Zelensky’s comments come after he accused the West on Friday of causing “panic” over the threat of a Russian invasion.

“There are signals even from respected leaders of states, they just say that tomorrow there will be war,” he said at a press conference, the BBC reported. “This is panic — how much does it cost for our state?”