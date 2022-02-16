Ukraine president says he hasn’t seen any Russian troop withdrawal despite Kremlin claims

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. AP

Russia said on Tuesday it was pulling back some troops from Ukraine’s border.

But other countries have been skeptical, and NATO said Russia actually seems to be scaling up.

Ukraine’s president said Wednesday he had not seen any Russian troop withdrawal.

Volodymyr Zelensky told the BBC: “To be honest we react to the reality we have and we don’t see any withdrawal yet. We just heard about it.”

He added that Russian troop withdrawal would be something that everyone would be able to see, not just the military. Russia’s defense ministry on Tuesday published footage on Tuesday appearing to show military arsenal leaving the Ukrainian border.

“But for now, it’s just statements,” he said.

Russia on Tuesday did not specify how many troops it was withdrawing, and other countries have been skeptical.

NATO’s secretary general said on Wednesday that the body had not seen any evidence of Russian troop withdrawal — and that it actually looked like Russia was increasing its troop presence.

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the US had not been able to verify Russia’s claim that it was withdrawing some troops.

“The fact remains right now, Russia has more than 150,000 troops encircling Ukraine,” he said. “An invasion remains distinctly possible.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also tweeted on Tuesday: “We in Ukraine have a rule: we don’t believe what we hear, we believe what we see.”

The US and UK had warned earlier this week that an invasion by Russia could happen in days.