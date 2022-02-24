Ukraine’s president says his country had been ‘left alone’ to defend itself from Russia

Ukrainian servicemen walk among fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv on February 25, 2022. AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak

Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday.

NATO and the West have condemned and sanctioned Russia over its attack on Ukraine, but not sent troops.

Ukraine’s president said: “We are left alone in defense of our state. Who is ready to fight with us?”

Ukraine’s president said his country had been “left alone” to defend itself from Russia’s attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to the people of Ukraine in a speech early Friday, saying: “You are brilliantly defending the country from one of the most powerful countries in the world.”

“Today Russia attacked the entire territory of our state. And today our defenders have done a lot. They defended almost the entire territory of Ukraine, which suffered direct blows.”

But he said Ukraine was not getting help.

“But there is another — we are left alone in defense of our state. Who is ready to fight with us? Honestly — I do not see such. Who is ready to guarantee Ukraine’s accession to NATO? Honestly, everyone is afraid.”

Russia’s attack on Ukraine was criticized by NATO and countries including the US, UK, and other Western nations. Many have reacted by sanctions against Russia and sending weapons to Russia.

But Zelensky appeared to be critical that none of those power had sent troops to Ukraine.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO, though it has expressed interest in joining.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday the bloc had no plans to send troops.

US President Joe Biden also said that US troops would not be sent to Ukraine, but would defend NATO member states that are impacted.

“Our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine,” Biden said. “Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies.”

Russia is opposed to Ukraine joining NATO, and has said that Ukraine doing so would be a hostile act against Russia.