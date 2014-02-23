21 Insane Photos Of The Ukraine President's Incredible Compound

Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych fled from Kiev on Saturday as the protest movement against his government continued to gain ground. His departure follows a deal signed yesterday with opposition leaders that dilutes his power, establishes a transitional government, and moves toward early elections, according to The Washington Post.

It also left his presidential residence just 12 miles from the city unoccupied, but not for very long.

Hundreds of protesters and journalists entered his incredible compound to find that Yanukovych was living in the lap of luxury. Besides his huge mansion, the president had his own private zoo, golf course, helipad, and even a massive boat.

Washington Post has more:

The crowds of ordinary Ukrainians getting their first glimpse of the luxurious estate wandered the grounds taking photos. An elderly pensioner shouted, “What a thief!” as he took in the marble statuary. There was no looting, no one was allowed to enter the houses or outbuildings, and opposition protesters who had manned the barricades in Independence Square, the epicentre of the anti-government demonstrations, warned visitors to keep off the grass.

Here’s what protesters are seeing on the grounds:

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky People walk on the grounds of Ukrainian President Yanukovych’s countryside-residence in Mezhyhirya, Kiev region, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb, 22, 2014.

REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin An interior view shows the residence as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014.

REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin A man turns on a water tap inside the residence as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014.

REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin A man stands inside a lavatory as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014.

REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin A woman takes a picture of a statue as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014.

REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin Anti-government protesters and journalists look at ostriches kept within an enclosure on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014.

REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin A man takes a picture of a golf bag as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014.

REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin A man plays golf as anti-government protesters walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014.

REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on a helipad at the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014.

REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin Anti-government protesters stand guard by the entrance to the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. Hundreds of people entered the grounds of Ukrainian President Yanukovich’s sprawling residence outside Kiev on Saturday but had not gone inside the building itself, a Reuters photographer said.

