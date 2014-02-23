21 Insane Photos Of The Ukraine President's Incredible Compound

Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych fled from Kiev on Saturday as the protest movement against his government continued to gain ground. His departure follows a deal signed yesterday with opposition leaders that dilutes his power, establishes a transitional government, and moves toward early elections, according to The Washington Post.
It also left his presidential residence just 12 miles from the city unoccupied, but not for very long.
Hundreds of protesters and journalists entered his incredible compound to find that Yanukovych was living in the lap of luxury. Besides his huge mansion, the president had his own private zoo, golf course, helipad, and even a massive boat.
Washington Post has more:
The crowds of ordinary Ukrainians getting their first glimpse of the luxurious estate wandered the grounds taking photos. An elderly pensioner shouted, “What a thief!” as he took in the marble statuary.
There was no looting, no one was allowed to enter the houses or outbuildings, and opposition protesters who had manned the barricades in Independence Square, the epicentre of the anti-government demonstrations, warned visitors to keep off the grass.
Here’s what protesters are seeing on the grounds:
