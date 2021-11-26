The president of Ukraine accused Russia of preparing a coup, as Russian troops amass near the border

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a ceremonial event. MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine’s president said a coup involving Russia was being planned for early Dec.,, Reuters reported.

It comes after the US warned allies that Russia is boosting troop numbers and could invade, per Bloomberg.

Experts also told Insider that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was a “very real possibility.”

Ukraine’s president has accused Russia of preparing a coup as early as next week.

Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that he has information that Russia is involved in a coup planned for December 1 or December 2, Reuters reported.

He told a press conference, according to Reuters: “We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation — we have big internal challenges. I received information that a coup d’etat will take place in our country on December 1-2.”

The warning comes as Russia builds up troops along its border with Ukraine, stoking fears that it could be preparing an invasion.

The US warned allies that Russia may decide to invade Ukraine in the next few months and could deploy around 100,000 troops to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported this week.

Experts also told Insider’s Ryan Pickrell that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is a “very real possibility.”

Ukraine’s defense ministry warned this week that Russia is increasing its “combat readiness” in Ukraine.

The head of Ukraine’s defense intelligence agency also told Military Times last week that Russia already has around 100,000 troops on the border.