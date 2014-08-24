Russian Separatists Paraded Ukrainian POWs Through City -- And Then Hosed Down The Street

Pro-Russian separatist rebels force-marched dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war along a main street of the rebel-held Ukrainian town of Donetsk on Sunday.

People shouted “fascists” at the group, who walked with heads bowed. They were largely unshaven and dishevelled and dressed either in combat fatigues or civilian clothes.

A voice over a loudspeaker announced their arrival saying: “We are now able to watch passing people who were sent to kill us.”

“We are Russians,” the voice said.

A Reuters correspondent on the scene said that some people threw projectiles including bottles. Some shouted “Fascists!” and “Get on your knees!”

In a gesture intended to show that the captives were sullied, street cleaning vehicles moved behind them to cleanse where they had walked.

Such a display is banned by the Geneva Convention relative to the treatment of prisoners of war.

Via Moscow Guardian correspondent Shaun Walker, here’s video of the apparent march:

(Reuters reporting by Anton Zverev and Thomas Grove in Donetsk; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Lynne O’Donnell)

