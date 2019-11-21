State Department official gives bombshell testimony that US and Ukrainian officials asked about frozen military aid on the same day as Trump's call with Zelensky

LOREN ELLIOTT/Reuters Laura Cooper testifies at Trump impeachment-inquiry hearing on November 20.

Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary at the State Department, revealed in bombshell testimony in the impeachment-inquiry hearings on Wednesday evening that Ukrainian officials inquired about the frozen US security aid on July 25 – the same day as President Donald Trump‘s infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Cooper said she recently became aware of two previously unreported emails that show Ukrainian officials and the House Foreign Affairs Committee asking about the $US391 million in frozen US military aid to Ukraine. Both of the emails were sent on July 25.

In her testimony, Cooper said her staff informed her of the existence of the emails after the transcript of her closed-door deposition became public earlier this month. Cooper said she didn’t consult anyone besides her attorney before her private testimony.

“On the issue of Ukraine’s knowledge of the hold, or of Ukraine asking questions about possible issues with the flow of assistance, my staff showed me two unclassified emails that they received from the State Department,” Cooper said.

The first was received on July 25 at 2:31 p.m. That email said, “the Ukrainian embassy and the House Foreign Affairs Committee are asking about security assistance,” Cooper testified.

The second email was sent at 4:25 p.m. and said, “that the Hill knows about the [frozen military funds] situation to an extent, and so does the Ukrainian embassy.”

Cooper testified that she “did not receive either of these emails” and that her staff “does not recall” informing her about them.

