A Ukrainian conscript went on a shooting rampage and killed 5, officials say, as military readies for war with Russia

Members of the National Guard of Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A man conscripted into Ukraine’s National Guard shot and killed five people on Thursday, officials said.

Artemiy Ryabchuk, 21, was later arrested, officials said.

The motive is unknown, but tensions in Ukraine are high as Russia appears to be preparing an invasion.

A Ukrainian man conscripted into the country’s National Guard went on a shooting rampage that killed five people, officials said.

Artemiy Ryabchuk, 21, started shooting early on Thursday morning, the country’s interior ministry said. It happened at the Pivdenmash aerospace plant in the central city of Dnipro, the BBC reported.

He then tried to flee, but was later discovered and arrested, the BBC reported. He had a Kalashnikov machine gun, the ministry said.

Police confirmed the death toll and said the search took hours, The New York Times reported.

The death toll included four other soldiers, The Times reported. Five people were also injured, the ministry said.

No motive has been identified, and there is no suggestion that the incident related to Ukraine’s heightened tensions with Russia. Russia has built up tens of thousands of troops and arsenal at Ukraine’s border, and multiple countries have warned of an invasion.

The ministry said an investigation into the shooting is underway, the BBC reported.