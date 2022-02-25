Monuments around the world are lighting up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

On Thursday, demonstrators held Ukrainian flags in front of the Colosseum in Rome, which also had a Ukrainian flag projected onto it. The Colosseum in Rome, Italy. Baris Seckin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The colors of the Ukrainian flag are meant to symbolize clear blue skies over golden fields of wheat, according to Encyclopedia Britannica

In Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square, the “Toronto” sign next to the skating rink features blue and yellow letters. Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Canada. Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images Some skaters also wore Ukrainian flags as capes as they glided over the ice.

The Mole Antonelliana in Turin, Italy, glowed in blue and yellow Thursday night. The Mole Antonelliana in Turin, Italy. Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images The Mole Antonelliana was the tallest brick building in Europe when it was completed in 1889.

Landmarks around the UK, such as London’s Foreign Office building, joined in expressing solidarity with Ukraine with blue and yellow lights. The Foreign Office building. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images via Getty Images The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) building on King Charles Street was completed in 1868

In London, Downing Street was illuminated by blue and yellow lights. Downing Street in London, England. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was “appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine” and had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “to discuss next steps.” “President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine,” Johnson wrote. “The UK and our allies will respond decisively.” On Thursday, Johnson announced new sanctions against Russia, including freezing the assets of major Russian banks.

The SIS Building, also known as the MI6 building, in London featured a blue and yellow lighting display. The SIS Building in London, UK. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images via Getty Images The SIS Building houses the UK’s foreign intelligence agency, the Secret Intelligence Service.

In Liverpool, England, St George’s Hall’s colorful lights made for a striking image. St George’s Hall in Liverpool, UK. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images St George’s Hall opened in 1854 and was reopened by Prince Charles after restorations in 2007.

A small group gathered at Sarajevo City Hall in Bosnia to demonstrate in support of Ukraine. Sarajevo City Hall in Bosnia. ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP via Getty Images A banner projected onto the building read, “Solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

Crowds also gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, in solidarity. The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. Paul Zinken/picture alliance via Getty Images After the reunification of Germany in 1989, the Bradenburg Gate became a symbol of unity

Flinders Street Station in Melbourne, Australia, also featured blue and yellow lights on Thursday. Flinders Street Station in Melbourne, Australia. ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE/AFP via Getty Images Flinders Street Station is located in Melbourne’s central business district.