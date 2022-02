Monuments around the world are lighting up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

In London, Downing Street was illuminated by blue and yellow lights.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was “appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine” and had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “to discuss next steps.”

“President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine,” Johnson wrote. “The UK and our allies will respond decisively.”

On Thursday, Johnson announced new sanctions against Russia, including freezing the assets of major Russian banks.