Ukraine's Manager Challenged A Reporter To A Fight After His Team Lost Yesterday

Photo: YouTube

England knocked host Ukraine out of Euro 2012 yesterday with a 1-0 win, and plenty of Ukrainian fans were fuming after the game.Marko Devic appeared to have tied the game at 1-1 with just under 30 minutes remaining, but referees incorrectly ruled the ball did not cross the line as England defender John Terry cleared it



Video also shows that the Ukrainian attack started with a missed offsides call, so the goal never should have happened in the first place.

Still, Ukraine manager Oleg Blokhin wasn’t too happy in his press conference. When one reporter criticised the play of two Ukrainian players, Blokhin challenged him to a duel outside, according to this translation by The Telegraph.

“Let’s go this one on one. You want to go with me? Let’s have a ‘man conversation‘….. You should respect that I played football. Did you play football? Respect my job and me. I won’t allow anyone to criticise my team, about [Oleh] Gusev or [Andriy] Shevchenko. If you’re a man, go with me. One on one.“

Blokhin, who seems like a giant bully still wrapped up in his glory days as a player, didn’t stop there. After the press conference was over, Blokhin pointed to the reporter, then to the door leading outside.

The reporter, unfortunately, did not accept the challenge.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.