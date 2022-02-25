Ukrainians living in London protesting the Russian invasion of their home country fear it’s all they can do

- Russia invaded Ukraine early Thursday prompting global protests.
- Insider spoke to two Ukrainian demonstrators living in London.
- “All of Ukraine is strong if they work together,” a protestor told Insider.
“Today, I came here, I took my flag, I took my everything, just to support my country,” 19-year-old Yurii told Insider Friday at a protest in London against the Russian attack on Ukraine. “It’s the only thing I can do.”
Yurii moved from Ukraine with his parents to the United Kingdom six years ago and currently works in construction management. He was one of the many protesters taking part in global demonstrations condemning Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine.
“Sometimes, these meetings won’t actually help,” Yuri added, but “it feels right to do, because I’m Ukrainian, and Ukrainian soul, even though I’ve lived here for a long time. I have to come.”
Though Yurii said that the UK has made a substantial effort to assist Ukraine, he said more manpower from Western countries would help their defense.
“At least to be million percent sure, because we are sure that Russia will not do much harm. But we need more protection. We need air protection,” said Yurii.
“It’s my duty, to protect my country,” he said. “And anything I need to do or they need to do to save, we will do it. Because we are Ukrainians.”
Yurii agreed, saying that defending the country was the right thing to do.
“If I was there, I will take my shotgun from my shelf in Ukraine and go. But I am here because my parents took me here six years ago,” said Yurii.
“I’m just true Ukrainian,” Anton added. “All of Ukraine is strong if they work together.”
