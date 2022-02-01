Putin warns that if Ukraine were to ever join NATO, it could trigger a war between Russia and the alliance

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Bocharov Ruchei residence on September 29. Vladimir SmirnovTASS via Getty Images

Putin suggested if Ukraine joined NATO it could trigger a war between Russia and the alliance.

Ukraine is not a NATO member, but it has close ties with the alliance and has sought to join for years.

Though Kyiv wants to join NATO, the alliance is in no rush to accept it as a member.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday warned that if Ukraine were to ever join NATO, it could trigger a war between Russia and the alliance.

“Imagine that Ukraine becomes a NATO member and launches those military operations,” Putin said during a press conference at the Kremlin with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

He added: “Should we fight NATO then? Has anyone thought about it?”

On Monday, Russia accused the US of overhyping the prospect of an invasion of Ukraine, despite a tremendous build-up of Russian troops along its border with Ukraine.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.