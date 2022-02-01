Putin warns that if Ukraine were to ever join NATO, it could trigger a war between Russia and the alliance

- Putin suggested if Ukraine joined NATO it could trigger a war between Russia and the alliance.
- Ukraine is not a NATO member, but it has close ties with the alliance and has sought to join for years.
- Though Kyiv wants to join NATO, the alliance is in no rush to accept it as a member.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday warned that if Ukraine were to ever join NATO, it could trigger a war between Russia and the alliance.
“Imagine that Ukraine becomes a NATO member and launches those military operations,” Putin said during a press conference at the Kremlin with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
He added: “Should we fight NATO then? Has anyone thought about it?”
On Monday, Russia accused the US of overhyping the prospect of an invasion of Ukraine, despite a tremendous build-up of Russian troops along its border with Ukraine.
