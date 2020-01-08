Iran refuses to hand over the crashed Ukrainian Boeing 737's black box to the embattled manufacturer

A Boeing 737-800 passenger jet crashed in Iran on Wednesday shortly after takeoff.

The Ukraine International Airlines plane had been flying from Tehran to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Iranian investigators have found one of the plane’s two so-called black boxes, but the head of the country’s civil aviation authority has refused to hand it over to Boeing, the local Mehr news agency reported.

Ali Abedzadeh, the civil aviation chief, added that he wasn’t sure where he would send the box to analyse the data, Mehr added.

Black boxes record flight data and audio from the cockpit and often provide valuable information on how plane crashes occur.

Boeing has faced heavy scrutiny in recent months over two plane crashes involving its 737 Max jet, both of which also took place shortly after takeoff. The 737-800 and 737 Max are distinct models of the plane.

Crash investigators had found one of the two so-called black boxes from the Boeing 737-800 that crashed near Tehran at about 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Iran’s state media reported. All 176 people aboard the flight were killed.

Black boxes record flight data and audio from the cockpit, and they often provide valuable insights into how a crash took place.

Ali Abedzadeh, the head of Iran’s civil aviation authority, said Iran would not give the black box to Boeing, according to Reuters, which cited the semiofficial Mehr news agency. He did not appear to specify a reason.

Abedzadeh also said he wasn’t sure where Iran would send the box to analyse the data, Reuters cited Mehr as reporting.

Here's the "black box" from the Ukrainian plane that crashed near Tehran earlier this morning. (Iranian state TV) pic.twitter.com/gYTLArU6LO — BBC Monitoring (@BBCMonitoring) January 8, 2020

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider on the Iranian refusal.

The flight, operated by Ukraine International Airlines, was scheduled to travel between Tehran and the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

The crashed Boeing 737-800 jet was just three years old and underwent scheduled maintenance checks on Monday, two days before the crash.

Data from the flight-tracking service FlightRadar 24 appeared to show the plane departing from Tehran, with communication being lost approximately three minutes later.

The Boeing 737-800 is the previous generation of the manufacturer’s 737 family of jets.

The current generation, the 737 Max, has been grounded worldwide since last March following two fatal crashes caused by flawed flight-control software known as the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System.

“This is a tragic event and our heartfelt thoughts are with the crew, passengers, and their families,” Boeing tweeted in a Wednesday statement. “We are in contact with our airline customer and stand by them in this difficult time. We are ready to assist in any way needed.”

