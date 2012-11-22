There's Only One Thing Wrong With This Airline Ad Showing Lady Liberty And Jesus In Bed ...

This blasphemous poster for Ukraine International Airlines — which shows New York’s Statue of Liberty in bed with Rio’s Christ the Redeemer — is causing a kerfuffle on some blogs. (The joke is that the pair are in a long-distance relationship, solved by the airline.)



But don’t get too annoyed. It turns out the ad was not commissioned by the airline, and was a piece of speculative work designed to attract attention to the work of creative director Aleksandr Bozhko. Mr. Bozhko is now trying to get the poster removed from the internet, according to The Ethical Adman.

Good luck with that. Here’s the poster in question:

Photo: Ads of the World

