Ukrainian government websites crashed in suspected cyberattack as it organizes defense against Russian invasion

A suspected cyberattack shut down a handful of Ukraine’s government websites on Wednesday.

The websites of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cabinet of Ministers, and Rada — or Parliament — all experienced outages around 5 p.m. local time in Kyiv.

As of 6 p.m. local time, all three websites appeared to be restored.

Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov wrote in a Telegram post that the outages were caused by a DDOS attack, according to NPR correspondent Jenna McLaughlin.

Ukraine’s government was hit last month by a massive cyberattack, which a top Ukrainian security official blamed on Russia.

