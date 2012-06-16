Check Out An Insane Picture Of The Lightning Storm That Halted The Ukraine-France Game At Euro 2012

A wild thunderstorm in Donetsk has forced the referees to stop the Ukraine-France game in the fourth minute.



Here’s a screencap from inside the stadium (via Timothy Burke). Keep in mind, it’s not day time there! That light is from a lightning strike above the stadium reflecting off the rain.

Photo: @bubbaprog

Here are some more crazy images from the match:

Photo: ESPN

You can’t see from one side of the stadium to the other:

Photo: ESPN

Some fans are making the best of it:

Photo: ESPN

Yikes:

Photo: ESPN

And here is the scene in action…

