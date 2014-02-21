Ukraine, EU And Russia Will Sign A Treaty To End Three-Month Political Crisis Tonight

Anti-government protesters are as well-armoured as government forces. Picture: AP

Ukraine president Viktor Yanukovych says a deal has been struck with the opposition, EU and Russia after a three-month political stand off and a week of devastating violence.

The agreement is to be signed at noon local time (9pm AEST).

From the president’s office:

Negotiations on the settlement of the political crisis in Ukraine between President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, leaders of the opposition, EU and Russian representatives have finished. The parties have agreed to initial the Agreement on the Settlement of Crisis. The signing of the document is expected at 12:00 in the Presidential Administration.

At least 75 people have died in street clashes this week, including at least 35 in Kiev on Thursday.

