England Got Ridiculously Lucky When The Referees Didn't See A Ukraine Goal Go In

England is on its way to the knockout stages of Euro 2012, but not without controversy.



Ukraine should have scored the equaliser in the 63rd minute. But the refs ruled that the ball didn’t go across the line. Clearly it did.

Here’s the screenshot, notice the grass between the ball and the goal line.

Photo: ESPN

And here’s a GIF:

Photo: SB Nation

BUT, it appeared Ukraine was offside from the beginning. So the entire thing should have never happened:

Photo: twitter.com

