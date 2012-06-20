England Got Ridiculously Lucky When The Referees Didn't See A Ukraine Goal Go In

Tony Manfred

England is on its way to the knockout stages of Euro 2012, but not without controversy.

Ukraine should have scored the equaliser in the 63rd minute. But the refs ruled that the ball didn’t go across the line. Clearly it did.

Here’s the screenshot, notice the grass between the ball and the goal line.

england ukraine goal

Photo: ESPN

And here’s a GIF:

england ukraine goal gif

Photo: SB Nation

BUT, it appeared Ukraine was offside from the beginning. So the entire thing should have never happened:

ukraine offside

Photo: twitter.com

