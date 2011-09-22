77-Year-Old Ukrainian Man Dies After Winning Dumpling Eating Contest

Photo: Wikimedia commons

A Ukrainian dumpling eating contest went tragically wrong when the 77-year-old winner died after eating 10 dumplings in half a minute, reports Reuters.Having just won a liter jar of sour cream, Ivan Mendel, became unwell and died.



The event had been held as part of the celebrations for the city of Tokmak.

“The old man got sick and fell to the ground,” a witness told Interfax news agency. “The ambulance arrived when he was already dead. The doctor said that he probably choked on vomit.”

organisers are denying the dumplings, which were filled with potatoes and purchased frozen from nearby store, could have killed Mendel, The Guardian reports.

