Ukraine 'puzzled' as to why Donald Trump did not respond to an invitation to meet with its president

A Ukrainian official said in a Wednesday statement that the government was “puzzled” as to why Donald Trump did not respond to an invitation to meet with President Petro Poroshenko during the United Nations General Assembly gathering this week in New York.

The statement provided to NBC News came from a senior official with Poroshenko, who said he “can confirm the Ukrainians reached out” to Trump for a meeting “and that they were puzzled at the lack of an RSVP.”

“Thus far, the President of Ukraine has been pleased with the number of meetings that have taken place in NYC with world leader after world leader, including with [Democratic nominee] Hillary Clinton,” the official said.

Poroshenko is on the opposite side of the Ukrainian conflict as Russian President Vladimir Putin, who Trump has repeatedly made warm comments toward.

Trump, the Republican nominee, has come under fire at various points along the campaign trail for his affectionate comments toward Putin, such as when he recently said the Russian president is a “stronger leader” than US President Barack Obama during NBC’s Commander in Chief forum.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

