Before and after photos of 5 Ukrainian cities show the scale of destruction Russian forces have wreaked since they invaded the country

The photo below shows a street in Kharkiv in ruins on March 7.

At least 500 people have been killed in Kharkiv since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, according to the regional emergency service, reported Al Jazeera. More than 600 buildings have been destroyed, said Mayor Ihor Terekhov in a televised interview on March 15.

The city has been under constant shelling, with experts saying troops are deliberately targeting residential buildings.

“I have never seen Kharkiv so empty, silent, and dark. After days of bombardment, the historical city centre looks like a scene from WWII,” said Maria Avdeeva, a Kharkiv resident and research director at the European Expert Association.