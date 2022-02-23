Ukraine declares state of emergency as Putin orders Russian troops to enter

Members of the National Guard of Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukraine declared a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s top security official said it will mean more security measures and inspections.

It comes after Russia declared two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine independent and ordered in troops.

Ukraine declared a nationwide state of emergency after Russia ordered troops into eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian MPs ratified the measures in parliament on Wednesday, after a recommendation by the country’s security council.

Oleksiy Danilov, Ukraine’s top security official, said earlier on Wednesday that the state of emergency would last for 30 days, and can be extended for another 30 days, Reuters reported.

It will involve bringing in more security measures and inspections, the Financial Times reported. It also makes it easier for authorities to introduce a curfew, or to declare martial law, Ukraine’s RBC news channel reported.

Earlier Wednesday, Ukraine’s parliament also voted to redistribute funds from any part of the country’s budget to use for national security or defense.

Danilov said the state of emergency would mean bringing in measures that result in the “strengthening security of public places and locations that are critical for the public,” the FT reported.

“This can include restrictions on the movement of transportation, additional inspections of transportation. This can include inspections of individuals’ documents,” Danilov said, per the FT.

He said stricter rules would be put in place in the regions closest to Russia and Belarus — where Russian troops are also stationed — as well as Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine like Crimea, the FT reported.

The regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions have already been under a state of emergency since 2014 due to conflict with Russia.

Russia on Monday recognized the claims of Russia-backed separatists to regions of eastern Ukraine, and declared them to be independent.

Russian President Vladimir then ordered troops into the region in a possible lead-up to a major attack, describing its actions as “peacekeeping.” Ukraine has also called up reserve troops aged between 18 and 60.