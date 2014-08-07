Amazing Ukraine Dash Cam Footage Shows A Missile Strike Nearly Destroying A Moving Car

A driver in the war-torn region of Eastern Ukraine escaped injury or death this week after an errant missile struck a road a few feet in front of his car, reports Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Dash cam footage of the incident show the driver’s blue Lada sedan proceeding down Petrovsky Street in the city of Donestk when a missile suddenly craters the pavement in front of him.

The driver, whose identity is unknown, wasn’t injured, but he was knocked unconscious by the force of the blast.

Youtube/The Center’s The driver’s blue Lada sedan sits atop the blast crater

The driver credited his Russian-built Lada’s stout steel construction for his survival.

The source of the missile is a mystery. While Russian news organisations claim the missile strike is the latest in series of attacks by Ukraine, the truth of those claims remain unconfirmed.

Here’s video of the aftermath:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.