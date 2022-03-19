A 5th Russian general has been killed in attack on an army base, Ukraine officials claim

Smoke rises from a Russian tank damaged during the early days of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Anatolii Stepanov

Ukrainian officials claimed Russian Lieutenant-General Andrei Mordvichev was killed on Saturday.

Mordvichev’s death would make him the fifth Russian general killed in Ukraine.

Since starting its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has reportedly lost a slew of senior military leaders.

Ukrainian officials claimed a fifth Russian general was killed on Saturday during fighting near the southern city of Kherson.

Russian Lieutenant-General Andrei Mordvichev was the commander of the 8th General Army of the Southern Military District of the Armed Forces and died due to “fire on the enemy,” the general staff of the Ukrainian army said on Twitter.

The general was reportedly killed when Ukrainian forces struck an airfield in Chornobayivka, near Kherson Airport, used as a temporary Russian base, according to Oleksiy Arestovych, former presidential candidate adviser, local outlet Interfax reported.

The Kremlin has not confirmed the general’s death.

Kherson became the first major city to come under Russian control, but Ukrainian forces have been fighting back against the occupation.

Ukrainian forces have attacked the temporary Russian base at Kherson Airport multiple times this week, destroying several helicopters and vehicles.

Since it launched its invasion of Ukraine several weeks ago, Russia has reportedly lost more than a dozen senior officers.

Ukraine claimed on Saturday to have so far killed around 14,400 Russian troops. The US estimates up to 7,000 Russian soldiers have been killed.