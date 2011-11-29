Chernobyl Survivor Left Dead After Ukrainian Police Clear Protest Camp

A Chernobyl ‘liquidator’ reacts after his tent was attacked and destroyed by unknown persons in Donetsk on November 27, 2011

Photo: AFP/Stringer

A protester campaigning against compensation cuts for survivors of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster has died after police raided a protest camp in Donetsk over the weekend. According to Euronews, 70-year-old Gennady Konoplyov died on his way to hospital after the raid on Sunday. It is believed that the gentleman was already ill.



The Moscow Times reports that the protest camp, which has been in place since November 14, was initially provided with a generator and heating by emergency services to help protesters through the bitter Ukrainian cold. However, after the protest was ruled illegal last week, police raided the tented camp to take the generator back.

The protest was set up to demonstrate against cuts in state pension plans received by those who helped to fight the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.