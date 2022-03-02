Search

Lawmakers wore blue and yellow to the State of the Union in support of Ukraine

Talia Lakritz

Democratic lawmakers pose for a selfie wearing blue and yellow in support of Ukraine at the State of the Union
Democratic lawmakers wearing blue and yellow in support of Ukraine pose for a selfie at the 2022 State of the Union. Evelyn Hockstein-Pool/Getty Images
  • Lawmakers wore blue and yellow in support of Ukraine at the 2022 State of the Union address.
  • Blue and yellow are the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
  • First lady Jill Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren also wore sunflowers, Ukraine’s national flower.
Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana, who was born in Ukraine, wore a blue blazer over a yellow dress.
Marcy Kaptur (right) and Victoria Spartz (center) wear blue and yellow to the State of the Union in support of Ukraine
From left to right: Rep. Steve Scalise, Rep. Victoria Spartz, and Rep. Marcy Kaptur speak together at the 2022 State of the Union. J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images
Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio wore a blue and yellow scarf as she spoke with Spartz.
Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois also layered a blue blazer over a yellow top.
Rep. Cheri Bustos wears blue and yellow for Ukraine at the State of the Union
Rep. Cheri Bustos speaks with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer at the 2022 State of the Union. Win McNamee/Getty Images
She also included a blue and yellow pin on her lapel.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California wore a Ukrainian flag as a pocket square.
Kevin McCarthy wears a Ukrainian flag pocket square at the State of the Union
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy at the 2022 State of the Union. Saul Loeb – Pool/Getty Images
He paired the look with a white shirt and salmon-colored tie.
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida wore a yellow blazer with a blue beaded necklace.
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz wears blue and yellow at the State of the Union
President Joe Biden talks to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz after delivering the State of the Union address. Win McNamee/Getty Images
Biden spoke with Wasserman Schultz after delivering his address.
Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa added a blue and yellow flower pin to her blue jacket.
Senator Joni Ernst wears a blue blazer with a blue and yellow flower for Ukraine at the State of the Union
Senator Joni Ernst (left) speaks with Senator Roy Blunt at the 2022 State of the Union. Saul Loeb – Pool/Getty Images
She spoke with Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri before the address began.
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware wore a teal skirt suit with a blue and yellow ribbon on her lapel.
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester wears a blue suit with a blue and yellow ribbon for Ukraine at the State of the Union
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester stands and applauds at the 2022 State of the Union. Win McNamee/Getty Images
She accessorized with a string of pearls to match the pearl buttons on her suit jacket.
Blunt Rochester posed for a selfie with Reps. Terri Sewell of Alabama, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, and Brenda Lawrence of Michigan, who all wore blue and yellow.
Democratic lawmakers pose for a selfie wearing blue and yellow in support of Ukraine at the State of the Union
Rep. Terri Sewell holds a phone to take a picture with Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester (left), Hakeem Jeffries (center), and Brenda Lawrence (right) before the State of the Union. Evelyn Hockstein-Pool/Getty Images
Sewell wore a blue jacket with a bold yellow flower print. Jeffries wore a navy suit and blue shirt with a yellow tie. Lawrence wore a yellow jacket over a blue dress.
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts showed her support for Ukraine with a sunflower pin.
Elizabeth Warren wears a sunflower pin for Ukraine at the State of the Union
Senator Elizabeth Warren talks with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley before the State of the Union. Win McNamee/Getty Images
The Ukrainian national flower has become a symbol of resistance amid Russia’s invasion. It rose to prominence after a widely shared video clip appeared to show a Ukrainian woman berating Russian soldiers, telling them to put sunflower seeds in their pockets so that flowers would grow after they died in battle.
First lady Jill Biden’s blue dress also featured a sunflower embroidered on the right sleeve.
Jill Biden's indigo State of the Union dress featuring a sunflower embroidered on the right sleeve
A close-up of first lady Jill Biden’s State of the Union dress. Win McNamee/Getty Images
Biden’s blue satin midi-length dress was a product of American designer Sally LaPointe, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

More From Business Insider Australia

About the Author
Talia Lakritz