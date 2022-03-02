Lawmakers wore blue and yellow to the State of the Union in support of Ukraine

- Lawmakers wore blue and yellow in support of Ukraine at the 2022 State of the Union address.
- Blue and yellow are the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
- First lady Jill Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren also wore sunflowers, Ukraine’s national flower.
Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana, who was born in Ukraine, wore a blue blazer over a yellow dress.
Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio wore a blue and yellow scarf as she spoke with Spartz.
Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois also layered a blue blazer over a yellow top.
She also included a blue and yellow pin on her lapel.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California wore a Ukrainian flag as a pocket square.
He paired the look with a white shirt and salmon-colored tie.
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida wore a yellow blazer with a blue beaded necklace.
Biden spoke with Wasserman Schultz after delivering his address.
Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa added a blue and yellow flower pin to her blue jacket.
She spoke with Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri before the address began.
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware wore a teal skirt suit with a blue and yellow ribbon on her lapel.
She accessorized with a string of pearls to match the pearl buttons on her suit jacket.
Blunt Rochester posed for a selfie with Reps. Terri Sewell of Alabama, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, and Brenda Lawrence of Michigan, who all wore blue and yellow.
Sewell wore a blue jacket with a bold yellow flower print. Jeffries wore a navy suit and blue shirt with a yellow tie. Lawrence wore a yellow jacket over a blue dress.
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts showed her support for Ukraine with a sunflower pin.
The Ukrainian national flower has become a symbol of resistance amid Russia’s invasion. It rose to prominence after a widely shared video clip appeared to show a Ukrainian woman berating Russian soldiers, telling them to put sunflower seeds in their pockets so that flowers would grow after they died in battle.
First lady Jill Biden’s blue dress also featured a sunflower embroidered on the right sleeve.
Biden’s blue satin midi-length dress was a product of American designer Sally LaPointe, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
