Ukraine Black Lung Epidemic Kills 12 In A Single Day

The mysterious Ukrainian mutant flu we reported on earlier is now in full swing as eastern Europe buckles down for its potential spread into neighbouring countries.



Over 1.4 million people are now infected. 12 people have died in the past 24 hours even.

Ria: The death toll from the flu epidemic in Ukraine has reached 328, with 12 deaths registered over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Last week, Ukraine’s National Security and defence Council (NSDC) chief, Raisa Bohatyryova, said there were “constitutional prerequisites” for a state of emergency amid the flu epidemic, which has left a total of 1,457,564 people infected as of November 18.

The Ukrainian government imposed quarantines in nine western regions in late October in an attempt to curb the spread of flu. All educational establishments in Kiev were closed, and people were obliged to wear medical masks in all catering establishments, shops and social services facilities across the former Soviet republic.

The Ukrainian parliament is struggling to have $125 million in funds authorised to help combat the disease. Let’s obviously hope this is containable. The entire situation remains murky, check out the video below:



