Ukrainian Government Apologizes After Video Of Humiliated Naked Protester Spreads Online

The Ukrainian interior ministry has been forced to apologise after footage that appeared to show a member of the country’s Berkut security services abusing and humiliating a naked protester went viral.

The interior ministry said the apology was for the “unacceptable actions of the people in police uniform,” AFP reports.

The video has been viewed over 400,000 times since it was uploaded earlier today. It appears to show a man near Kiev’s central Maidan protest area being forced to pose with a member of the Berkut force wearing a balaclava. The protester is naked in 14°F and appears to be covered in bruises.

You can watch the video here. Please note, it is mildly NSFW.

Interior Minister Vitaliy Zakharchenko reportedly called on police to “stick to the norms of the law and morals” following the footage, according to the AFP, and an internal probe into the incident has been called. So far five people have died during rapidly escalating anti-government clashes in Kiev.

