UKIP leader Paul Nuttall is standing in the election

LONDON — UKIP leader Paul Nuttall has confirmed he will be contesting a seat in the upcoming general election.

Nuttall told LBC radio he will stand in the June 8th election, saying: “I will be leading the party into battle.”

He has not confirmed which seat he will contest. The UKIP leader is set to announce where he will stand within the next 48 hours. Hartlepool is understood to be UKIP’s top target. The party is just 7.6 points behind Labour in the polls there.

Nuttall, who became UKIP leader last November, stood for election as an MP in the Stoke-on-Trent seat in a by-election there in February. He was defeated by Labour candidate Gareth Snell.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.