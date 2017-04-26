Paul Nuttall compared himself to Gandhi

LONDON — UKIP leader Paul Nuttall has compared himself to

Indian statesman Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking to the Express & Star newspaper during a visit to the West Midlands this week, Nuttall likened the media treatment of his party and its policies to that of the leader of the Indian-independence movement.

“It’s the old Gandhi thing, isn’t it? First they laugh at you, then they attack you, then you win,” the UKIP leader said.

Nuttall accused the national press of trivialising UKIP’s policy of banning full-face coverings such as the Burqa being worn in public places.

A number of journalists have pointed out potential flaws in his policy, while the British Beekeepers Association expressed concern that the law would extend to beekeeping outfits if ever implemented.

Asked whether UKIP receives fair treatment from the media, Nuttall said: “Sometimes we get a fair crack of the whip.

“But the issues we raised this morning were very important issues that in some cases were trivialised, some of the responses were sniggering.

“It’s the old Gandhi thing, isn’t it? First they laugh at you, then they attack you, then you win.”

The Liverpudlian has had to overcome a series of awkward gaffes since taking over as UKIP leader in November.

His campaign to be elected MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central was marred by his false claim that he lost close friends in the Hillsborough disaster. He has also falsely claimed to have been a former professional footballer and have a PhD.

Nuttall is yet to confirm whether he intends to stand in the June general election. The party currently has no MPs in the House of Commons.

Last week a UKIP candidate in Scotland left many bewildered by comparing being gay to being sexually aroused by gorillas.

“I am not anti-gay — but how can you call that a community? Sex life is everybody’s private affair,” Gisela Allen told the Sunday Herald.

“You do not come out and declare openly. Do you think I am going all over the city and saying my idea of a sexually-attractive creature is a gorilla?

“When I go to a zoo and I see a gorilla my hormones go absolutely crazy. I find a gorilla very attractive.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.