UKIP's only MP Douglas Carswell thinks the Sun causes tides -- not the Moon

Douglas Carswell, UKIP’s sole MP, got into a bizarre Twitter argument about what causes tides.

Carswell, who is renowned for being vocal online, decided to pick a fight on Monday night with someone who said, correctly, that the Moon causes tidal movement. The staunch Brexiteer claimed it was actually the Sun which is mainly responsible.

The man who Carswell called out was Paul Nightingale — a professor in science policy. Nightingale immediately pointed out the MP’s fairly massive factual mistake, but Carswell stuck to his guns and continued to argue anyway.

Here is the surreal exchange in full:

The entertaining exchange didn’t go unnoticed, and quickly got picked up by lots of baffled Twitter users.

@HarmvanderGaag @Nightingale_P we sun-truthers know what’s going on. Question is how far does this lunar conspiracy go? Wake up!

— The Mushy Pea (@TheMushyPea) September 20, 2016

@Nightingale_P Somehow @DouglasCarswell attributing tides to the faraway sun fits in well with him supporting ‘Leave’.

— Harm van der Gaag (@HarmvanderGaag) September 20, 2016

Carswell really is an intriguing man. Business Insider has been keeping a close eye on speculation that he is paid in gold nuggets by companies who advertise on his blog — an accusation he is yet to deny despite numerous chances to do so.

NOW WATCH: The only person who was right about the general election tells us what threw off all the Brexit polls



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.