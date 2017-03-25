UKIP's Douglas Carswell is quitting the party

UKIP’s Douglas Carswell announced on Saturday he is quitting the party to become an independent MP for Clacton.

In a statement on his website, Carswell said he was leaving UKIP “amicably”.

Carswell was UKIP’s only member of Parliament.

More to follow.

