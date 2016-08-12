UKIP's only MP wants people to pay him 'in gold' for advertising on his blog

Douglas Carswell, the UK Independence Party’s only MP, allegedly asks people to pay him in gold, if they want to place advertisements on his political blog.

That’s according to Jag Singh, cofounder of MessageSpace, the website which publishes content produced by political bloggers such as Labourhome and GuidoFawkes. However, it is also an advertising network, where clients can pay to place ads in the political blogs.

Singh, whose blogging function is also used by some MPs, told Campaign that Carswell uses the site, but will only allow people to place advertisements on his blog if they pay him in the precious metal.

“The quirk about Douglas [Carswell] is that because he is such a fiscally responsible person, he wants payment in gold,” Singh told Matthew Chapman from Campaign.

“Every month instead of sending him a wire transfer, we are sending him a gold nugget.”

Singh did not disclose how heavy the gold nugget is or how much money it is meant to represent. However, at current market prices, it is $1,358 per troy ounce (just over 31 grams) of gold.

Carswell is one of a handful of British MPs who use MessageSpace to publicise their blogs, Singh said. He used to be a Conservative MP before defecting to anti-EU party UKIP in 2014, citing the party’s desire for “fundamental change in politics” as the reason for the switch in allegiance.

Clacton MP Carswell, who was a vocal campaigner for a Brexit, fell out with the party’s former leader Nigel Farage after the latter stood in front of a contentious poster which implied Britain was being overrun by refugees.

“I think it was morally the wrong thing to do. Using a picture of people who had fled from the war in Syria going to Slovakia… it had nothing to do with the United Kingdom,” he told the BBC. “Angry nativism does not win elections in this country”.

Business Insider has contacted Carswell for comment.

