Nigel Farage's allies have rented him a house in the US to use when visiting Trump

LONDON — UKIP donor Arron Banks has rented a house in Washington DC for Nigel Farage to use when he visits the US to meet with President Donald Trump.

Banks, who has donated over £1 million ($US1.2 million) to UKIP since 2014, has signed a five-year lease for a three-bedroom house in the Georgetown district of Washington along with fellow Farage ally and Brexiteer Andy Wigmore, the Times reports.

Banks and Wigmore have nicknamed the property the “alternative British embassy” and expect it host a range of high-profile US politicians as Farage continues to develop his close relationship with the US President.

Wigmore adds that the house will have “the finest wine cellar” in Washington.

Farage, Banks, and Wigmore describe themselves as the “bad boys of Brexit” for the roles they played in campaigning for Britain to leave the European Union. All three have met with Trump on a number of occasions, including in November when they posed for a picture with the businessman-turned-politician in Trump Tower.

Twitter The ‘bad boys of Brexit’ with Donald Trump.

Farage tweeted a picture of himself dining with Trump last week and has made a number of appearances on US media, both in the run-up to and after Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in the US election in November.

Dinner with The Donald. pic.twitter.com/KAdvZ84d2Y

— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 26, 2017

