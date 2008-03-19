UK Xbox Sales Up 35%-40% After Price Cut (MSFT)

Xbox 360 sales are up 35%-40% in the UK since Microsoft cut prices earlier this month, according to research firm Chart-Track.

Microsoft’s (MSFT) next-gen console now sells for as little as $322 in the UK, or about half the price of the cheapest Sony (SNE) PS3.

In a note yesterday, Jefferies analyst Katherine Egbert estimated that the price cut could drive Microsoft’s June quarter sales by 25 million, but that the entertainment and devices division would fall into the red after two quarters of operating profit.



