Guess Which World Leader Brits Would Most Like To Buy A Used Car From

British Craigslist users, if forced to buy a used car from a world leader, would most like to deal with Barack Obama, according to a new study from YouGov.



Angela Merkel, the most important woman in the world, came second in the poll of 2009 respondents conducted earlier this month.

The question was designed to echo the 1970s Richard Nixon poster.

Interestingly, when we turn the question on its head, we get a familiar face…

Of course!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.