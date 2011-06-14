Woman Hides Dead mum In Her House For 6 Months So She Can Get Her Benefits

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

An extra on UK television hid her dead mother’s body for 6-months so she could collect her £200 ($328) in government benefits, according to The Sun.Hazel Maddock and her daughter hid Hazel’s mother, Olive, for 6-months allowing her body to decompose.



According to The Sun, the scene at the apartment was grim upon police arrival. neighbours noticed a smell, and that Olive hadn’t exited the house for a long period of time.

Both Hazel and her daughter face prison time for hiding the corpse and taking benefits from the UK government illegally.

Several similar events have been reported in Japan.

