UK Wireless Company Finally Dumps Obsolete iPhones

Official European iPhone sellers have had such a tough time moving Apple’s phones (AAPL) that they had to slash prices to clear out inventories before the 3G version arrives (see “What’s the Problem With iPhones in Europe?”). And now comes news that price elasticity works, even with iPhones. The Inquirer:



CARPHONE WAREHOUSE has told its web trading partners to stop offering 8Gb Iphones at the recently discounted price because thay are out of stock.

A message meant for the trade, and reported on Apple snoop site 9to5 Mac, says; “Thanks to the most phenomenal response to the promotion, The Carphone Warehouse is now out of stock on the Apple iPhone. Please can you remove all reference to the iPhone promotion in your copy.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.