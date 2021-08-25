The UK is reportedly preparing to wind up its Afghanistan evacuations by Thursday morning, as Biden sticks to his Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline

Passengers evacuated from Afghanistan disembark from a British Royal Air Force Airbus KC2 Voyager aircraft after landing at RAF Brize Norton, England, on August 24, 2021. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The UK is expected to soon end its evacuations from Afghanistan, The Guardian reported.

Defense sources told the outlet on Tuesday they were expected to end within “24 to 36 hours.”

Biden refused to extend his Aug. 31 evacuation deadline. The UK warned people could be left behind.

The UK is reportedly preparing to wind up its evacuations from Afghanistan within the next 24 hours after President Joe Biden refused to try and extend the August 31 deadline for getting people out of the country.

Defense sources told The Guardian in a story published on Tuesday afternoon that the UK evacuations were expected to end within “24 to 36 hours” – a scenario that would leave thousands of Afghans behind.

An unnamed UK government source told The Times of London that the August 31 deadline meant thousands of Afghan citizens were unlikely to make it out.

Ben Wallace, the UK’s defense secretary, warned on Tuesday that “not everyone” would be able to get out of Afghanistan by the evacuation deadline, and said he wanted Biden to extend it. Other countries warned the same.

Biden announced later on Tuesday that he was sticking with his August 31 deadline for completing evacuations from Afghanistan.

The Taliban had warned of “consequences” if Biden extended the deadline.

Foreign citizens, Afghans who helped other militaries and fear retribution from the Taliban, and Afghans who fear Taliban rule are among those who want to leave the country.

The Taliban announced on Tuesday that they would no longer allow Afghans to be evacuated from the country.