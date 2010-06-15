UK Budget Office: We May Never Recover From The Crisis

England’s new Office for Budget Responsibility has issued some pretty severe words for a government organisation.



Times:

The economy, more damaged by the banking crisis than previously admitted, will grow more weakly and may never fully recover, the new Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said yesterday.

Way to put themselves on the map.

Their forecasts are at the lower end of the spectrum, and will likely serve as powerful ammunition for Britain’s austerity push.

Essentially, Britain may need to make far deeper cuts than already announced… else face the apocalypse. That appears to be the argument being used with voters anyhow.

Public sector workers were warned yesterday that taxpayers could no longer afford their “unreformed, gold-plated pension pots” as the Lib-Con coalition Government used the first OBR forecasts to step up efforts to prepare voters for next week’s Budget.

Growth is forecast at 2.6 per cent next year and 2.8 per cent in 2012, far below Alistair Darling’s predictions for 3.25 and 3.5 per cent respectively. This leaves Britain’s structural deficit — which is impervious to the economic cycle — bigger than feared over the next five years. It will hit 8.8 per cent of GDP, or £123.7 billion this year, compared with Mr Darling’s forecast of 8.4 per cent of GDP. By 2014-15 it will have fallen only to 2.8 per cent of GDP, the budget office said, rather than the 2.5 per cent anticipated by Labour.

